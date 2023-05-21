Barclays Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $57.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

