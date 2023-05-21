StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

PTCT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

