Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $27.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. IBEX has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.