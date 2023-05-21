Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %
DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
