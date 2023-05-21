Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

