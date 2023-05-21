Citigroup Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $70.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Further Reading

