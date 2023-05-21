Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $100,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

