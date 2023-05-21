iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 8,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

