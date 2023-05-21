Loop Capital Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

