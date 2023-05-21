StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BBAR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $880.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
