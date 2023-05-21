StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BBAR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $880.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.