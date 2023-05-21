StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.3 %

BERY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

