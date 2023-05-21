Raymond James Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $64.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

