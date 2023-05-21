Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $146.97 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

