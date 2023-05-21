FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

