FDx Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.