Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Five Below by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

