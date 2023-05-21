FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

