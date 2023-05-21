FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

