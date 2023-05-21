FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,479.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,472.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

