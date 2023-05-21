FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

