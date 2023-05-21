Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

