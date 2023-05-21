FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

