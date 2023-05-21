Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXE. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

