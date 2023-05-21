Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,881 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.55 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
