Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,866 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 918.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.