Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $79,000 in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JOF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

