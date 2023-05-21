Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 255,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ KOD opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.