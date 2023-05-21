Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $73,000 Position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Down 0.6 %

Aware stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.