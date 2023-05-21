Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 8,560 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.