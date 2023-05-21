Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,670 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

