Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 14,196 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Stock Down 1.5 %
EAF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.
