Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Container Store Group Stock Down 10.8 %

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TCS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Featured Stories

