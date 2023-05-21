Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.