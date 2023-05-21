DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,893 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of DermTech worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.15. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative net margin of 825.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,269.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,010.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

