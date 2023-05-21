Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 7,403 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,692 shares of company stock worth $107,531.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

CMU opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

