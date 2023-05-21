Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

PIM opened at $3.13 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.