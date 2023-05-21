Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.
PIM opened at $3.13 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
