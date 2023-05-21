Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.30 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

