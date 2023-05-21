Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

