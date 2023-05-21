Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $209.78 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.