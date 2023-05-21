Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

