Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

