HSBC Trims HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price to $3.30

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

HUYA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

