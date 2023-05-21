HSBC Trims HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price to $3.30

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.28.

HUYA Stock Down 0.9 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.