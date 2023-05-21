StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

CSTR stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

