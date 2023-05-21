HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $8.06 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,899.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Linda Simmons purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,407.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

