FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

