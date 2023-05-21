Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,198,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

