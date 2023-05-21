Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 241,215 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.