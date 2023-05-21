Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NTNX opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

