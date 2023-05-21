Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.
Nutanix Price Performance
NTNX opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
