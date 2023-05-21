StockNews.com Begins Coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,289,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

