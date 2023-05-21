StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

