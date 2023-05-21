StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $152,894 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.